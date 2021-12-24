Caught on Video, Mumbai Cop Assaults Restaurant Staff for Refusing Him Free Meal

A video has gone viral where an API level officer with Mumbai Police is seen violently attacking the cashier of a suburban restaurant in Mumbai. The incident took place at 12:30 am on December 23 at Swagat Dining and Bar in Vakola.

The incident has been captured on CCTV in which API Vikram Patil from Vakola Police Station can be seen using physical force to assault the restaurant cashier in the presence of the manager and the restaurant staff who were trying to intervene and stop him. It turns out that the alleged cop was furious after the restaurant refused to serve free food and drinks as the kitchen had closed for the day.

AHAR (Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association), the apex body of the industry, has strongly condemned the incident and also submitted a strongly worded letter to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Hemant Nagrale, complaining about the officer. The letter also requested strict action against the officer to avoid such incidents in future and safeguard the public image of Mumbai police.

Talking about the viral video highlighting the incident, Shivanand Shetty, President, AHAR said, “We strongly condemn this incident which not only brings a bad name to the Police force but also causes business communities to lose trust in the law enforcement agencies. Restaurant owners want nothing more than to peacefully conduct their legitimate business and hence we request that very strict action should be initiated against the cop in order to prevent such occurrences in future, wherein law enforcers themselves become lawbreakers.”

For now, a non-cognisable complaint has been filed in this matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.