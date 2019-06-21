Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Caught on Video: Ride at Chennai Theme Park Plummets to the Ground, 12 Injured

The ride, called the ‘Free Fall Tower’, at the Queensland Amusement Park plunged 10 feet to the ground after the steel cables holding the platform snapped.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Loading...

Chennai: A ride at a theme park attraction in Chennai turned hazardous for revellers on Thursday when one of the platforms collapsed to the ground, injuring at least 12 people.

The ride, called the ‘Free Fall Tower’, at the Queensland Amusement Park plunged 10 feet to the ground after the steel cables holding the platform snapped. While those onboard suffered minor injuries, the theme park has been temporarily closed.

A report in The News Minute quoted Assistant Commissioner Muthuvel Pandi as saying that the amusement park had been issued a notice just two months ago over the poor state of equipment. The report further quoted Pandi as saying that the park authorities had assured the police of the safety of the rides.

The report added that the park officials failed to inform the police immediately after the freak accident.

"They were lucky that the fall was only from 10 feet. If it had been from the top of the ride, all 12 of them would have died," The News Minute quoted Pandi as saying, adding that the park has been asked to produce safety certificates of all the rides.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram