Caught on Video: Ride at Chennai Theme Park Plummets to the Ground, 12 Injured

Chennai: A ride at a theme park attraction in Chennai turned hazardous for revellers on Thursday when one of the platforms collapsed to the ground, injuring at least 12 people.

The ride, called the ‘Free Fall Tower’, at the Queensland Amusement Park plunged 10 feet to the ground after the steel cables holding the platform snapped. While those onboard suffered minor injuries, the theme park has been temporarily closed.

A report in The News Minute quoted Assistant Commissioner Muthuvel Pandi as saying that the amusement park had been issued a notice just two months ago over the poor state of equipment. The report further quoted Pandi as saying that the park authorities had assured the police of the safety of the rides.

The report added that the park officials failed to inform the police immediately after the freak accident.

"They were lucky that the fall was only from 10 feet. If it had been from the top of the ride, all 12 of them would have died," The News Minute quoted Pandi as saying, adding that the park has been asked to produce safety certificates of all the rides.