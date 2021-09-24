Cause for Concern? Mumbai's Fresh Cases Inch Closer to 500-Mark, 51 Buildings Sealed

In what could be a cause of concern for Mumbai, the city’s fresh cases inched closer to the 500-mark with 497 new infections and five deaths being reported on Thursday, taking the infection count to 7,39,861 and the toll to 16,068.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 395 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 7,16,511.

The financial capital is left with 4,801 active Covid-19 cases. The city reported a marginal rise in new cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it witnessed 488 infections and four deaths.

Mumbai registered more than 400 cases for the second straight day though the number of daily fatalities did not change much. According to the official, with 41,073 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number climbed to 101,00,327.

Mumbai had 41 sealed buildings on September 20, the day after the 10-day-long Ganpati festival ended in Maharashtra. The official said at present Mumbai has 51 sealed buildings, though the metropolis has been free of containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since mid-August.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus. Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,203 days.

The average growth rate of coronavirus cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 16 and September 22, the BMC official said. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The daily Covid tally in Maharashtra dropped to a seven-month low on Monday as Ganpati Visrajan kept people away from testing.

Earlier, Dr Pradeep Awate, who heads the state epidemiology cell, said there was still concern about the number of daily cases in Pune, Mumbai, Satara and Sangli. He added that the state was expecting a rise in cases after visarjan as was seen in 2020 due to crowding but a drastic hike was not expected.

