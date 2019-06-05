Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Causing Pollution is no Less an Offence Than Murder or Rape': NGT Chairman Justice Goel

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said Wednesday that India is not taking the issue of air pollution seriously.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Causing Pollution is no Less an Offence Than Murder or Rape': NGT Chairman Justice Goel
Puri: A view of a sand sculpture by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on the eve of World Environment Day with a message 'Beat Air Pollution', at Puri beach, Odisha, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Ahmedabad: Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said Wednesday that India is not taking the issue of air pollution seriously.

Addressing an event here in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the occasion of World Environment Day, Goel also said that not a single state in the country is complying with garbage disposal norms.

"There are sources which are causing pollution. It may be carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, methane and sulfur oxide. These (gases) are the killers. Who is creating it? It is created by industrial emissions, burning of crop residue and burning of garbage. Dumps of garbage are mounting," Justice Goel said.

"The world is taking it (air pollution) so seriously, we are not. I am very sorry to tell all of you that no state in the whole country is compliant with waste management rules .... We need zero tolerance if air quality deteriorates beyond a point," the NGT chairman added.

"This is a serious issue. Only government can not do it alone. There are garbage dumps, including in Ahmedabad....Unless states become compliant, it will remain a challenge," he said.

"Causing pollution is no less an offence than murder or rape," he said. Citing a World Health Organisation report, Goel said air pollution is killing six lakh people in India every year, including 15,000 in Gujarat.

Rupani assured that his government will take steps to be more compliant with waste management norms. "What Goel has pointed out is important....I want to assure him that our government is committed (to act) and will take more steps to tackle the issue," he said.

The chief minister added that developed countries caused the most pollution in the past, and now they were expressing concern about the environment. He also announced a Rs 2,500-crore project to lay pipelines to discharge industrial waste-water from Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jetpur in Rajkot district deep inside the sea.

"We will lay three deep-sea pipelines to discharge treated effluent water from these three industrial clusters into the sea....We will do it as per NGT norms. Industries will bear 30 per cent of the cost while the government will bear the rest," Rupani said.

During the event, the Gujarat government launched 'Emission Trading Scheme' (ETS), under which a firm which reduces emissions below the stipulated limit can sell its surplus 'emission permits'.

The government has claimed that it is the world's first such scheme for Particulate Matter (PM) pollution. Under the scheme, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board would set a limit or cap on the amount of a pollutant that may be emitted. It will be allocated or sold to firms in the form of emissions permits.

The firms which need to increase volume of emissions must buy permits from those who require fewer permits. Thus, those who pollute less will be rewarded.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram