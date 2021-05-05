Caution Thrown to Air in Gujarat as Women Flock Religious Procession to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus

india

A video of the incident, which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed around 500 women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple.

Cocking a snook at COVID-19 norms, a large number of women turned up at a religious event organized in a village in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district to “eradicate coronavirus", police said on Wednesday, adding 23 people, including the village head, have been arrested. A video of the incident, which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed around 500 women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple. The video grab also shows some men taking these pots to the top of the temple and emptying them.

After the video went viral on Wednesday, Ahmedabad rural police said appropriate action had already been taken.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government has already banned all kinds of public gatherings in the state.

As of Tuesday, Gujarat’s overall COVID-19 tally stood at 6,20,472 with 7,779 fatalities, the state health department had said.

May 05, 2021