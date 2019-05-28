Take the pledge to vote

Cauvery Authority Asks Karnataka to Release 9.19 tmc of Water to Tamil Nadu

The decision to release water was taken by the CWMA in a meeting which was attended by representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:15 PM IST

River Cauvery in Mekedatu, Karnataka. Courtesy: WikimediaCommons
New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.



"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," said S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.

The CWMA's order is in accordance with the Supreme Court's judgement delivered last year, a member of the authority said.

The decision of the authority was "unanimous", he added.

There is already an arrangement in place between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to further release water for the union territory.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

"The water will be released assuming that monsoon will be normal. The release of water will be reviewed looking at the quantum of the rainfall in the Cauvery basin," the member said, adding that the next meeting is expected to be held in the second fortnight of June.

In the meeting, the representatives also discussed possible rules to conduct the business.

This is the third time meeting of the CWMA since its formation after the Supreme Court's directive last year.
