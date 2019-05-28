English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cauvery Authority Asks Karnataka to Release 9.19 tmc of Water to Tamil Nadu
The decision to release water was taken by the CWMA in a meeting which was attended by representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
River Cauvery in Mekedatu, Karnataka. Courtesy: WikimediaCommons
Loading...
New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.
The decision to release water was taken by the CWMA in a meeting which was attended by representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," said S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.
The CWMA's order is in accordance with the Supreme Court's judgement delivered last year, a member of the authority said.
The decision of the authority was "unanimous", he added.
There is already an arrangement in place between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to further release water for the union territory.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.
"The water will be released assuming that monsoon will be normal. The release of water will be reviewed looking at the quantum of the rainfall in the Cauvery basin," the member said, adding that the next meeting is expected to be held in the second fortnight of June.
In the meeting, the representatives also discussed possible rules to conduct the business.
This is the third time meeting of the CWMA since its formation after the Supreme Court's directive last year.
The decision to release water was taken by the CWMA in a meeting which was attended by representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," said S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.
The CWMA's order is in accordance with the Supreme Court's judgement delivered last year, a member of the authority said.
The decision of the authority was "unanimous", he added.
There is already an arrangement in place between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to further release water for the union territory.
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.
"The water will be released assuming that monsoon will be normal. The release of water will be reviewed looking at the quantum of the rainfall in the Cauvery basin," the member said, adding that the next meeting is expected to be held in the second fortnight of June.
In the meeting, the representatives also discussed possible rules to conduct the business.
This is the third time meeting of the CWMA since its formation after the Supreme Court's directive last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol: Williamson Rebuilds After Early Losses
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results