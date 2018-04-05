English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cauvery Issue: After AIADMK's Hunger Strike, Tamil Nadu Now Braces for Bandh Called by DMK
DMK will receive the support of affiliated unions in the state government's transport corporation, spreading the tentacles of disruption across sectors.
File photo of DMK working president MK Stalin.
Chennai: After AIADMK’s one-day hunger strike on Tuesday, the main opposition party DMK will lead a bandh across the state on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s delay to form the Cauvery Water Management Board.
DMK will receive the support of affiliated unions in the state government's transport corporation, spreading the tentacles of disruption across sectors.
Transport union sources said well over half the buses will be parked in the depots. This, they said, is likely to hit normal life. The Chennai Metro Rail will ply, but its limited network means it may not be able to meet the demand of the teeming city.
Trouble began last Sunday, when Opposition Leader MK Stalin, his son Udayanidhi Stalin and step sister Kanimozhi were detained for protesting demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.
Through Monday to Wednesday, the DMK and friendly parties like the communists have been staging road and rail roko across locations in Tamil Nadu.
Opposition Leader Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to pass key resolutions.
Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had gone to Delhi Tuesday evening for a key meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, likely on the law and order subject.
Trade unions affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU have announced that they will participate in the strike. Call taxi associations have also said they will be a part of the protests.
Also Watch
DMK will receive the support of affiliated unions in the state government's transport corporation, spreading the tentacles of disruption across sectors.
Transport union sources said well over half the buses will be parked in the depots. This, they said, is likely to hit normal life. The Chennai Metro Rail will ply, but its limited network means it may not be able to meet the demand of the teeming city.
Trouble began last Sunday, when Opposition Leader MK Stalin, his son Udayanidhi Stalin and step sister Kanimozhi were detained for protesting demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.
Through Monday to Wednesday, the DMK and friendly parties like the communists have been staging road and rail roko across locations in Tamil Nadu.
Opposition Leader Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to pass key resolutions.
Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had gone to Delhi Tuesday evening for a key meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, likely on the law and order subject.
Trade unions affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU have announced that they will participate in the strike. Call taxi associations have also said they will be a part of the protests.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Unruly Curls? Here are 6 Curly Girl Hair Care Hacks