Cauvery Issue: After AIADMK's Hunger Strike, Tamil Nadu Now Braces for Bandh Called by DMK

After AIADMK’s one-day hunger strike on Tuesday, the main opposition party DMK will lead a bandh across the state on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s delay to form the Cauvery Water Management Board.DMK will receive the support of affiliated unions in the state government's transport corporation, spreading the tentacles of disruption across sectors.Transport union sources said well over half the buses will be parked in the depots. This, they said, is likely to hit normal life. The Chennai Metro Rail will ply, but its limited network means it may not be able to meet the demand of the teeming city.Trouble began last Sunday, when Opposition Leader MK Stalin, his son Udayanidhi Stalin and step sister Kanimozhi were detained for protesting demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.Through Monday to Wednesday, the DMK and friendly parties like the communists have been staging road and rail roko across locations in Tamil Nadu.Opposition Leader Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to pass key resolutions.Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had gone to Delhi Tuesday evening for a key meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, likely on the law and order subject.Trade unions affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU have announced that they will participate in the strike. Call taxi associations have also said they will be a part of the protests.