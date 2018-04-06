Cauvery Issue Finds New Ground as Farmers in Chennai Give a Call to Boycott IPL

As Chennai Super Kings marks its return to the 11th season of Indian Premier League after a two-year ban, the farmers in the state, intensifying the protests for formation of Cauvery Management Board, have given a call for boycotting IPL.A few posters of CSK in Chennai were painted in black as a symbol to boycott the game. In one of the pictures, a person painted farmers implying that farmers are staging protests and CSK matches should be boycotted.Meanwhile, fringe groups are planning to protest on April 10 outside Chidambaram stadium where the first match is scheduled to take place in Chennai.'Ban IPL' has now turned political with TTV Dinakaran urging people of Tamil Nadu to boycott the game.TTV Dinakaran, independent MLA, said: " I am a fan of IPL, CSK and cricket. But considering the situation, this match is not warranted. We should tell the world about our feelings for Cauvery. I request the youth to return their tickets and it will send across singal to the Central Government.”MK Stalin, Working President, DMK said: "We are not opposing IPL. Whoever is organising IPL should identify the sentiment of the people in Tamil Nadu and act accordingly."The ruling government has put the onus on BCCI. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, said: "BCCI should decide if IPL should be conducted in Chennai or not based on the sentiments of the people."Farmers’ Association maintain they will protest outside the stadium in Chennai if IPL matches are not boycotted. They believe that if IPL is boycotted, it will send out a strong message to the Centre that the Cauvery committee should be constituted at the earliest.Tamil Nadu Govt has filed a contempt petition against the Centre on the issue and the case will be heard on April 9.