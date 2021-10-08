Cauvery Polluted by Dangerous Pharma Effluent, Chemical Compounds: IIT-M Study

The Cauvery river is being polluted by a range of pharmaceutically active compounds, plastic pollutants, personal care products, flame retardants, heavy metals and pesticides, an IIT-Madras study has found.

The researchers said there was a need to dive deeper into the problem of chemical, pharmaceutical pollution in Cauvery, adding that river flows through states known for drug manufacturing and export on a global scale, which has compounded the problem.

The research obtained samples from 22 spots along the stretch of the river. The study, conducted over two years with a focus on active pharmaceutical compounds, found “significant contamination” of the waters with arsenic, zinc, chromium, and nickel.

It has also found traces of drugs such as ibuprofen and diclofenac, anti-hypertensives such as atenolol and isoprenaline, caffeine, anti-depressants and anti-biotics.

According to a release, the observations have “alarmed” the scientists. An assessment of risk showed that the presence of the chemicals and pharmaceuticals pose medium to high risk to some aquatic life forms in the river.

The study by IIT Madras was conducted in association with the Department of Science and Technology, and the UK Natural Environment Research Council.

The study drew the attention of DMK MP Kanimozhi, who wrote on Twitter that the revelations of the study was shocking, and that “immediate” steps were necessary to prevent futher impact on the river and the aquatic life.

