CB-CID Approaches Sri Lankan Govt For Samples of Gangster Angoa Lokka's Kin to Establish Identity

The CB-CID police probing the death of suspected Sri Lankan gangster Angoa Lokka here have approached the island nation's government through diplomatic channels for DNA samples to establish his identity.

The department has written to the Sri Lankan government to secure the fingerprints of Lokka and DNA samples of his parents so that cross matching can be carried out to confirm the identity, police sources said.

The investigating agency has managed to lift some fingerprints from the house, where Lokka stayed in the city, and once the blood samples of his parents living in the neighbouring country are collected the process of identification would be expedited, they said.

Three people have been arrested by the CB-CID in connection with fabrication of documents to get an Aadhar card for Lokka, who was staying here for the last two years till his recent death, in the name of Pradeep Singh.

The issue came to light when the Sri Lankan underworld don died allegedly of cardiac arrest on July 3 in the city and the body was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day after postmortem. CB-CID has formed seven teams to investigate the case, particularly on two issues — whether the dead man was actually the gangster and forgery of the documents.