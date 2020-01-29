CB-CID Arrests 1 More in Connection with TNPSC Exam Scam

Chennai: CB-CID officials on Wednesday arrested a police officer from Sivagangai district in connection with the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 examination scam.

Four candidates, relatives of the arrested police officer Siththandi, from Group 2A and Group 4 are being questioned by officials.

So far, 99 candidates have been barred for life and 39 stripped off their ranks in the examination held on September 1 last year. The CB-CID, which took over the investigation, has arrested 12 people so far — among them is H Omkanthan, a TNPSC record clerk and a government employee.

The team is on the lookout for the prime suspect, Jayakumar, who is said to have told Omkanthan to alter answer sheets of students.

Official reports said that Jayakumar gave Omkanthan a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, paying Rs 2 lakh in advance. Omkanthan was allegedly part of the answer sheet transport vehicle.

The team had left for Chennai on the night of September 1 in a parcel van with the answer sheets. Jayakumar had followed the van and gained access to it when the vehicle stopped at 10:30pm for dinner.

Omkanthan had allegedly given Jayakumar the keys to the van. The latter then took a bunch of sheets and handed back the keys after having altered the answers of those who had hired him — he was able to change the answers of 39 candidates on the move. Jayakumar then replaced the papers in the van when it stopped for tea at 5:30am; Omkanthan then helped him flee the scene.

The ruling AIADMK has promised action against all perpetrators.

"Action will be taken against the perpetrators who have engaged in malpractices during the Group 4 examination. However, the exam will not be cancelled because of their actions," said minister D Jayakumar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.