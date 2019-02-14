English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBDT Chief Sushil Chandra Appointed Election Commissioner
With Sushil Chandra's appointment, the EC now has Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.
File Photo of CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra
New Delhi: CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra was on Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.
Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre).
With his appointment, the EC now has Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.
