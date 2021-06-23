CBI Acting Chief Praveen Sinha Appointed as Special Director for the First Time in 3 Years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday named acting chief of the agency Praveen Sinha as the new special director for the first time in three years. The post had remained vacant since special director Rakesh Asthana was moved out after his infamous spat with the then CBI chief Alok Verma.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Additional Director Praveen Sinha as the special director. “The appointments committee of cabinet has further approved the proposal of DOPT/AV for appointment of Shri Praveen Sinha (Gujarat 1988), Additional Director CBI as Special Director for a tenure upto his superannuation on 30.4.2022 or till further orders," an order from ACC said.

The government took its time to appoint the post. Central Bureau of Investigation worked without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3. Sinha was appointed the acting chief of the agency after Shukla completed his tenure.

Sinha’s appointment comes nearly a month after CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as the new CBI director for two years.

Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre has served in Central Vigilance Commission.

ACC made Fourteen other special director-level appointments in the CIB, national police academy and paramilitary forces.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has six new special directors, all from 1988 batch officers with rich experience: Anish Dayal Singh, N K Mishra, Manoj Kumar Lal, Tapan Dekka, Manmohan Singh and Amitabh Ranjan. Anish Singh, from Manipur Assam cadre, has handled the charge of Delhi SIB as joint director. Sikkim cadre officer N K Mishra is experienced in handling Naxal-related issues, served in Uttar Pradesh and India’s foreign mission.

Manoj Kumar Lal is from the UT cadre, Tapan Dekka from Himachal cadre, Amitabh Ranjan from the Tripura cadre while Manmohan Singh is from the Bihar cadre. All of these officers were serving as additional director in IB so far.

The National Police Academy also has a full-time DG level Director now. Gujarat Cadre officer Atul Narwal has been appointed as the police academy director after upgrading the post from ADG to DG level. In addition, NDRF DG S N Pradhan’s position has also been upgraded to DG level.

In the paramilitary forces, Pankaj Singh, ADG BSF is now special DG BSF. Singh is in charge of BSF’s eastern command. West Bengal cadre officer Zulfiqar Hasan with his rich experience in Kashmir and Bastar regions is now the special DG of CRPF. Sanjay Arora of Tamil Nadu cadre will be the second Special DG in CRPF while MP Cadre officer S L Thaosen has been appointed special DG BSF. His cadre mate UC Sarangi is also appointed as special DG BSF.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here