CBI Affidavit Objects to Exempting Jagan from Personal Appearance in Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: The Central Beauro of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a counter-affidavit for giving exemption of personal appearance to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case of disproportionate assets.

In its affidavit, the CBI said the move to exempt Reddy for putting in a personal appearance will have an impact on the case proceedings.

The central probe agency said that Reddy had hidden facts of the case from the court.

"In 2011, when he was an MP, we arrested him over allegations of threatening witnesses. As a son of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he has done all the transactions in this case. Now as chief minister, he has more chances to impact the witnesses and the case," stated the affidavit.

The CBI also said that Reddy's argument of the bifurcation of the state and the previous government's decisions are not related to the case at all. It also quoted previous comments of the Supreme Court where it said that the charges framed against Reddy will severely impact the country's economy.

The CBI has rejected Reddy's argument on why he should be exempted from appearing before the court every week from Vijayawada, adding that travelling 275 kms each week is not a big issue for a chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.