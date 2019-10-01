Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Affidavit Objects to Exempting Jagan from Personal Appearance in Disproportionate Assets Case

The CBI rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy's argument on why he should be exempted from appearing before the court every week from Vijayawada, adding that travelling 275 kms each week is not a big issue for a chief minister.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Affidavit Objects to Exempting Jagan from Personal Appearance in Disproportionate Assets Case
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Central Beauro of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a counter-affidavit for giving exemption of personal appearance to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case of disproportionate assets.

In its affidavit, the CBI said the move to exempt Reddy for putting in a personal appearance will have an impact on the case proceedings.

The central probe agency said that Reddy had hidden facts of the case from the court.

"In 2011, when he was an MP, we arrested him over allegations of threatening witnesses. As a son of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he has done all the transactions in this case. Now as chief minister, he has more chances to impact the witnesses and the case," stated the affidavit.

The CBI also said that Reddy's argument of the bifurcation of the state and the previous government's decisions are not related to the case at all. It also quoted previous comments of the Supreme Court where it said that the charges framed against Reddy will severely impact the country's economy.

The CBI has rejected Reddy's argument on why he should be exempted from appearing before the court every week from Vijayawada, adding that travelling 275 kms each week is not a big issue for a chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram