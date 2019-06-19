Take the pledge to vote

CBI Again Seeks Punalekar's Custody in Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case Probe

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar is accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooters of Dabholkar, to destroy the firearms used in the commission of the crime.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
CBI Again Seeks Punalekar's Custody in Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case Probe
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Pune: The CBI on Wednesday, again sought the custody of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's killing case, saying that he needs to be questioned in connection with some material retrieved from gadgets seized during the probe in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the plea before the court of additional sessions judge (special judge), RM Pande here, through its special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi. The court is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday.

The bail plea of Punalekar is also being heard in the same court.

Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, arrested by the CBI last month in the killing case, are currently in judicial custody. "On the basis of some documents and materials retrieved from electronic gadgets recovered from Punalekar's office, we need to cross-question him and for that his CBI custody is needed," an official from the central probe agency said in the plea.

Punalekar is accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooters of Dabholkar, to destroy the firearms used in the commission of the crime. Bhave is accused of helping the shooters conduct a recce of the area before executing the killing and also helping the assailants escape after the incident.

Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar bridge here on August 20, 2013.

