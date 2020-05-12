CBI Alerts State Agencies about Narco-trafficking using PPE Consignments

The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using COVID-19 protective equipment consignments to conceal their contraband after an input from Interpol in this regard, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency had received the input from Interpol that international drug traffickers are taking advantage of the global pandemic situation to conceal their possible shipments in COVID-19 protective equipment consignments, they said.

The officials said Interpol has alerted its 194-member countries through a purple notice about the possible activities of drug peddlers and the modes they may use to smuggle drugs.

Purple notice is issued by Interpol to seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

The CBI, which is the National Central Bureau for India tasked with coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), immediately swung into action and alerted all Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) to alert their respective police organisations about possible unscrupulous activities of narco-smugglers, they said.

ILOs are officers deputed in every state police organisation to Liaison with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over matters related to Interpol.

Earlier, Interpol had alerted about cyber criminals using ransomware to target hospitals and fake testing kits being in circulation for COVID-19.