1-min read

CBI Alerts State Police About Fake Covid-19 Kits in International Market

The Interpol has alerted its 194 member countries about these fake testing kits sneaking in the international market, and soon after, the CBI swung into action.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
CBI Alerts State Police About Fake Covid-19 Kits in International Market
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted state police organisations of the country about fake COVID-19 testing kits circulating in the international market after an intimation from the Interpol in this regard, sources said.

They said the Interpol has alerted its 194 member countries about these fake testing kits sneaking in the international market.

The CBI, which is with coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), immediately swung into action and alerted all Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) to alert their respective police organisations about such unscrupulous supplies, they said.

The ILOs are officers deputed in every state police organisation for liaison with the CBI over matters related to the Interpol. "No Indian company or supplier is mentioned in the Interpol communication," the sources said.

They refused to give any further details as such information may alert the operatives who may be under the scanner of a police organisation in the country. India is heavily dependent on imported COVID-19 testing kits.

The country has reported 46,433 COVID-19 cases so far with 1,568 persons succumbing to the disease which spreads through droplets expelled from the nose or mouth of an infected person when he coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

People can catch COVID-19 if they breathe in these droplets, according to the World Health Organisation.

The Interpol has noticed a large number of international crimes after the coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe, including online sale of fake

medicines and medical supplies, ransomware operations targeting hospitals, financial frauds related to medical supplies, among others.

The Lyon-based international police cooperation organisation has issued a number of global alerts about the modus operandi of criminals trying to mint quick money in the wake of COVID-19 global crisis.

