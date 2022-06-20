CBI Apprehends Joint Drugs Controller Taking Rs 4-lakh Bribe to Clear Biocon Product; Company Denies Charge

Refuting allegations pertaining to a bribe given to the Joint Drugs Controller for the clearance of ‘Insulin Aspart’, an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, its Executive Chairperson Kiran Majumder said that all their product approvals are legitimate and backed by science and clinical data.

“We deny the allegations made in the PTI story. All our product approvals are legitimate and backed by science and clinical data. Our bAspart is approved in Europe and many other countries. The regulatory process in India is online and all meeting minutes are in public domain.” — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 20, 2022

This comes after the CBI on Monday apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear ‘Insulin Aspart’, an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, officials said. After getting inputs about an exchange of bribe, a CBI team carried out a trap operation in which a middleman, who was giving bribe on behalf of Biocon Biologicals, a subsidiary of Kiran Majumder Shaw-led Biocon, was apprehended along with Reddy, they said.

It is alleged that Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to send a favourable report about a diabetes injection, they said.

