CBI Arrests 3 Delhi Development Authority Employees for Receiving Rs 1 Lakh Bribe: Official

The CBI has arrested three employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including an assistant director, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh bribe from a person purchasing a plot of land, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Director Sudhanshu Ranjan, Upper Division Clerk Ajeet Bhardwaj and security guard Darwan Singh were taken into custody by the probe agency in the bribery case, they said.

The case pertains to a deal related to a DDA plot of land allotted to a shanty dweller who sold it to a person known to him, officials said. The officials were demanding bribe from the buyer to the enter name of the seller in DDA records, they said.

"It was further alleged that the complainant had bought this plot from said private person on GPA and wanted to sell it to someone else, for which the said plot required to be entered in the records of DDA in the name of said private person (an allottee of the said plot). It was also alleged that the said accused asked the complainant to arrange a bribe of Rs 4 lakh," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. On a complaint from the buyer, the CBI laid a trap and caught Ajeet Bhardwaj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, the officials said.

"The other accused were also arrested subsequently. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Delhi and Noida which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," Gaur said.