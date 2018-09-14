GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBI Arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secretary for Allegedly Taking Bribe

An agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that the under secretary had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work, officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secretary for Allegedly Taking Bribe
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ayush Ministry for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

R K Khatri, holding the additional charge of the post of managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, they said.

The agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that Khatri had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work, they said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the office and residential premises of the officer, they said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...