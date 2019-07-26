CBI Arrests Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar After Delhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail Plea
Talwar was booked by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department has charged him with tax evasion.
File photo of Deepak Talwar.
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday took corporate lobbyist and fugitive offender Deepak Talwar into custody in connection with an aviation scam being investigated by the agency.
The CBI arrested Talwar inside the courtroom after Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.
The agency has sought his 14-day custodial interrogation on which the court is likely to pass order later in the day.
Talwar, currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the scam, has allegedly played a role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre for which he was under the scanner.
