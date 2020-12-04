News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    CBI Arrests Delhi Councillor in Rs 10-lakh Graft Case, BJP Suspends Him With Immediate Effect

    Image for representation.

    Image for representation.

    Manoj Mehlawat, the councilor from Vasant Kunj area, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allow the construction of a house without any hindrance, according to officials.

    The CBI has arrested a BJP councillor in Delhi connection with a Rs 10-lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday. Manoj Mehlawat, the councilor from Vasant Kunj area, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allow the construction of a house without any hindrance, according to officials.

    Mehlawat was produced before a special court, which sent him to judicial custody. The agency has caught him red-handed after laying a trap, officials said.

    After his arrest, the Delhi BJP said Mehlawat had been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said: "The Delhi BJP under its zero-tolerance policy for corruption suspends you from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect over corruption charge against you."

