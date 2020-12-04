CBI Arrests Delhi Councillor in Rs 10-lakh Graft Case, BJP Suspends Him With Immediate Effect

The CBI has arrested a BJP councillor in Delhi connection with a Rs 10-lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday. Manoj Mehlawat, the councilor from Vasant Kunj area, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allow the construction of a house without any hindrance, according to officials.

Mehlawat was produced before a special court, which sent him to judicial custody. The agency has caught him red-handed after laying a trap, officials said.

After his arrest, the Delhi BJP said Mehlawat had been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said: "The Delhi BJP under its zero-tolerance policy for corruption suspends you from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect over corruption charge against you."