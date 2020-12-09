CBI Arrests Former Jharkhand Minister Harinarayan Rai and his Wife in Disproportionate Assets Case

CBI on Wednesday arrested former Jharkhand minister Harinarayan Rai and his wife from Deoghar in the state on Wednesday in a disproportionate assets case. The two had failed to get any reprieve from Jharkhand High Court against the special CBI court sentence of five years imprisonment in the case.

The former minister was on bail from the HC during the pendency of the appeal, which was dismissed on November 4. The HC had also upheld the decision of the CBI court against him.

Rai and his wife Sushila Devi will now be sent back to jail on Thursday. The former minister, his wife and brother Sanjay Kumar Rai had been sentenced to five years imprisonment each in December 2016 in a Rs 1.46 crore disproportionate assets case.