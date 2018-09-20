CBI Arrests Four, Including Govt Official, in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people, including a social welfare department official, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where 34 girls were sexually abused.Those arrested were identified as Guddu, Vijay and Santosh — who worked with shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur — and Rosy Rani, the assistant director of the social welfare department from 2015-2017 who was responsible for inspecting the facility.The shelter home victims have alleged that they complained to Rani about the being assaulted she did not initiate any action. According to sources, Rani will be investigated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). The other three accused were frequent visitors to the shelter home and were allegedly involved in the crime, sources said.An agency spokesperson said searches were being conducted at Muzaffarpur and Sonpur.The CBI, meanwhile, confirmed that it had frozen 20 bank accounts belonging to Thakur and also imposed a ban on his moveable and immovable property.The Supreme Court, which took over the probe from the Patna high court, has asked the agency to submit the status report in four weeks.The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar social welfare department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. A medical examination revealed that 34 minor girls had been raped.