CBI Arrests Govt Official, 2 Others for Rs 1 Lakh Bribery to Get Consignment Cleared by Customs

The CBI has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner ofthe Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs and two others in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 1 lakh, officials said on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took into custody retired Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Custom House Agent Sunil Kumar, and a toy importer Manoj Dange and booked them for allegedly conspiring to induce public servants to clear an imported toys' consignment stopped by the authorities, they said.

The accused allegedly used Sharma's personal influence to get the consignment which was stopped by customs officials cleared, they said. Sharma had allegedly asked for Rs one lakh from the other accused for using his influence in the Customs department to get the stuck consignment cleared, they said.

"CBI arrested the said Deputy Commissioner (Retd) and recovered Rs. One lakh from his car. The other two accused were also arrested for allegedly giving undue advantage to said Deputy Commissioner(Retd)," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. He said the agency conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.