Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Arrests GST Superintendent from Meerut in Rs 3 Lakh Bribe Case

ikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests GST Superintendent from Meerut in Rs 3 Lakh Bribe Case
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a superintendent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department from Meerut for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh to clear a pending case, officials said on Friday.

Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

The agency's teams from the Ghaziabad unit carried out searches at the GST office in Meerut on Friday morning, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram