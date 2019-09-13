English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Arrests GST Superintendent from Meerut in Rs 3 Lakh Bribe Case
ikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, officials said.
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a superintendent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department from Meerut for allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh to clear a pending case, officials said on Friday.
Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.
The agency's teams from the Ghaziabad unit carried out searches at the GST office in Meerut on Friday morning, the officials said.
