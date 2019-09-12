Take the pledge to vote

CBI Arrests Home Ministry Staff for Offering Rs 16 Lakh Bribe to Senior Agency Officer

The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a section officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers. Singh was caught with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
CBI Arrests Home Ministry Staff for Offering Rs 16 Lakh Bribe to Senior Agency Officer
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a section officer of the Home Ministry for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency officer for influencing a case, officials said.

The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a section officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers, they said.

The agency caught Singh with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said.

