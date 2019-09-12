English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Arrests Home Ministry Staff for Offering Rs 16 Lakh Bribe to Senior Agency Officer
The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a section officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers. Singh was caught with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a section officer of the Home Ministry for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency officer for influencing a case, officials said.
The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a section officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers, they said.
The agency caught Singh with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said.
