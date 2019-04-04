LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CBI Arrests Income Tax Officer from Bengaluru in Bribery Case

In a search conducted by the agency, an approximate amount of Rs 1.35 crore was recovered from the premises of the arrested.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 4, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an income tax officer from Bengaluru allegedly for accepting a bribe of Rs 14 lakh from a complainant and was later produced before the court, an official said on Thursday.

According to sources, the officer has been identified as HR Nagesh. Besides Nagesh, the agency has registered a case against another income tax officer on the allegation of demanding a bribe.

"They demanded a bribe of Rs 14 lakh for the favours in the matter of settling the issue pertaining to income tax survey conducted at the office premises of the complainant," said a senior CBI official.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe from the complainant for himself and for another income tax officer, an official said.

In a search conducted by the agency, an approximate amount of Rs 1.35 crore was recovered from the premises of the arrested. During the investigation, the agency also recovered several incriminating documents.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
