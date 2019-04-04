English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Arrests Income Tax Officer from Bengaluru in Bribery Case
In a search conducted by the agency, an approximate amount of Rs 1.35 crore was recovered from the premises of the arrested.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an income tax officer from Bengaluru allegedly for accepting a bribe of Rs 14 lakh from a complainant and was later produced before the court, an official said on Thursday.
According to sources, the officer has been identified as HR Nagesh. Besides Nagesh, the agency has registered a case against another income tax officer on the allegation of demanding a bribe.
"They demanded a bribe of Rs 14 lakh for the favours in the matter of settling the issue pertaining to income tax survey conducted at the office premises of the complainant," said a senior CBI official.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe from the complainant for himself and for another income tax officer, an official said.
In a search conducted by the agency, an approximate amount of Rs 1.35 crore was recovered from the premises of the arrested. During the investigation, the agency also recovered several incriminating documents.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
