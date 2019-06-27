Take the pledge to vote

CBI Arrests IRS Officer, Superintendent of Patna CGST Dept for Allegedly Taking Bribe of Rs 2.5 Lakh

The agency is carrying out searches at the offices and the residences of the two officers who are posted in Patna and Jehanabad in Bihar.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
CBI Arrests IRS Officer, Superintendent of Patna CGST Dept for Allegedly Taking Bribe of Rs 2.5 Lakh
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant commissioner and a superintendent posted at the CGST Department in Patna for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner Chandan Prakash Pandey, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, and Superintendent Mohammed Soaibuddin were caught red-handed while they were receiving the bribe from a flour mill owner, they said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the offices and the residences of Pandey and Soaibuddin in Patna and Jehanabad. Both are posted at the CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax), Patna-II.

The duo had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh for not filing a case against a firm owned by wife and sister-in-law of the complainant, the officials said.

They were receiving Rs 2.5 lakh as a portion of the bribe when the agency nabbed them, they said.

