CBI Arrests Its DSP, Inspector in Bribery Scam Within Agency

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency helped companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police RK Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of UttarPradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.

Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly "compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".


