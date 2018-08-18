English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBI Arrests Key Suspect in Murder of Maharashtra Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar
The arrest comes just two days before the 5th death anniversary of Dabholkar, 67, who was shot dead while on a morning walk near his Pune home on August 20, 2013.
File photo of Maharashtra rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.
Loading...
Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the CBI with the help of Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Narendra Dabholkar after five years on Saturday.
"Sachin Prakashrao Andure of Aurangabad is one of the two persons who shot at (Dr) Dabholkar. Further investigations are underway," a CBI official said, according to IANS.
The arrest of three members of right wing organisation from Nalasopara and Pune by the ATS led agencies to the killers of Dabholkar.
Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar were arrested from Nalasopara on August 10 while Sudhanva Gondhlekar, another member of the same module, was arrested from Pune.
During interrogation of the three accused, one of them revealed of his direct participation in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.
He also revealed that Sachin Andure was directly involved in the killing and that the two used a motorcycle for the murder. Based on this information ATS summoned Sachin for questioning, who confessed to his participation in the murder.
Sachin Andure (Center) was directly involved in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar.
The information was shared with CBI, based on which CBI carried out an investigation and arrested Sachin from Pune.
Sachin was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar.
Sachin Andure was staying at a rented house in Rajbazar area of Aurangabad along with his wife and daughter for the past 14 months. He worked in a cloth store located at Nirala Bazar in Aurangabad.
The ATS had earlier arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhlekar and large quantities of explosives, articles required to make IED, pistols, bullets and handwritten documents in code languages were also recovered from various raids carried out in Nalasopara, Pune and Solapur.
ATS is probing the case as it suspects that the module was conspiring a terror plot in several parts of Maharashtra, including Nalasopara, Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Solapur.
Also Watch
"Sachin Prakashrao Andure of Aurangabad is one of the two persons who shot at (Dr) Dabholkar. Further investigations are underway," a CBI official said, according to IANS.
The arrest of three members of right wing organisation from Nalasopara and Pune by the ATS led agencies to the killers of Dabholkar.
Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar were arrested from Nalasopara on August 10 while Sudhanva Gondhlekar, another member of the same module, was arrested from Pune.
During interrogation of the three accused, one of them revealed of his direct participation in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.
He also revealed that Sachin Andure was directly involved in the killing and that the two used a motorcycle for the murder. Based on this information ATS summoned Sachin for questioning, who confessed to his participation in the murder.
Sachin Andure (Center) was directly involved in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar.
The information was shared with CBI, based on which CBI carried out an investigation and arrested Sachin from Pune.
Sachin was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar.
Sachin Andure was staying at a rented house in Rajbazar area of Aurangabad along with his wife and daughter for the past 14 months. He worked in a cloth store located at Nirala Bazar in Aurangabad.
The ATS had earlier arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhlekar and large quantities of explosives, articles required to make IED, pistols, bullets and handwritten documents in code languages were also recovered from various raids carried out in Nalasopara, Pune and Solapur.
ATS is probing the case as it suspects that the module was conspiring a terror plot in several parts of Maharashtra, including Nalasopara, Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Solapur.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
- Biggest Legoland Park to Feature Eight Themed Lands in New York
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...