CBI Arrests Key Suspect in Murder of Maharashtra Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

In a major breakthrough, the CBI with the help of Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Narendra Dabholkar after five years on Saturday."Sachin Prakashrao Andure of Aurangabad is one of the two persons who shot at (Dr) Dabholkar. Further investigations are underway," a CBI official said, according to IANS.The arrest of three members of right wing organisation from Nalasopara and Pune by the ATS led agencies to the killers of Dabholkar.Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar were arrested from Nalasopara on August 10 while Sudhanva Gondhlekar, another member of the same module, was arrested from Pune.During interrogation of the three accused, one of them revealed of his direct participation in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.He also revealed that Sachin Andure was directly involved in the killing and that the two used a motorcycle for the murder. Based on this information ATS summoned Sachin for questioning, who confessed to his participation in the murder.Sachin Andure (Center) was directly involved in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar.The information was shared with CBI, based on which CBI carried out an investigation and arrested Sachin from Pune.Sachin was allegedly one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar.Sachin Andure was staying at a rented house in Rajbazar area of Aurangabad along with his wife and daughter for the past 14 months. He worked in a cloth store located at Nirala Bazar in Aurangabad.The ATS had earlier arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhlekar and large quantities of explosives, articles required to make IED, pistols, bullets and handwritten documents in code languages were also recovered from various raids carried out in Nalasopara, Pune and Solapur.ATS is probing the case as it suspects that the module was conspiring a terror plot in several parts of Maharashtra, including Nalasopara, Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Solapur.