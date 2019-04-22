CBI Arrests NHAI General Manager, Three Private Persons in Bribery Case of Rs 27 Lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the General Manager(Technical) of the National Highways Authority of India Ltd (NHAI), Madurai; his relative (a private person) and an Assistant Manager of a Hyderabad based private firm, NSS Infrastructure and his employee(also a private person) in an alleged bribery case of Rs.27 lakh.CBI has registered a case under Sec. 7 & Sec 8 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC, against five named individuals: Sri Gali Sridhar (NHAI, General Manager), Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu (Assistant Manager, NSS Infrastructure), Sri Sai Prasad (private person) and Sri Pawan (employee of Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu), on allegations of bribery.The NHAI General Manager had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.27 lakh in Hyderabad for clearing bills of the said private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai – Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was given by the employee of the said private firm and was delivered to the relative of the public servant at Kadapa on April 21.CBI had trailed the accused and nabbed both of them while exchanging the bribe amount.After an initial investigation, all four accused including the General Manager(Technical), NHAI and Assistant Manager of the said private firm were arrested.Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai.