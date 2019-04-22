English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Arrests NHAI General Manager, Three Private Persons in Bribery Case of Rs 27 Lakh
The NHAI General Manager had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.27 lakh in Hyderabad for clearing bills of a private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai – Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the General Manager(Technical) of the National Highways Authority of India Ltd (NHAI), Madurai; his relative (a private person) and an Assistant Manager of a Hyderabad based private firm, NSS Infrastructure and his employee(also a private person) in an alleged bribery case of Rs.27 lakh.
CBI has registered a case under Sec. 7 & Sec 8 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC, against five named individuals: Sri Gali Sridhar (NHAI, General Manager), Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu (Assistant Manager, NSS Infrastructure), Sri Sai Prasad (private person) and Sri Pawan (employee of Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu), on allegations of bribery.
The NHAI General Manager had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.27 lakh in Hyderabad for clearing bills of the said private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai – Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.
It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was given by the employee of the said private firm and was delivered to the relative of the public servant at Kadapa on April 21.
CBI had trailed the accused and nabbed both of them while exchanging the bribe amount.
After an initial investigation, all four accused including the General Manager(Technical), NHAI and Assistant Manager of the said private firm were arrested.
Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai.
CBI has registered a case under Sec. 7 & Sec 8 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC, against five named individuals: Sri Gali Sridhar (NHAI, General Manager), Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu (Assistant Manager, NSS Infrastructure), Sri Sai Prasad (private person) and Sri Pawan (employee of Sri Sudhakar Vaduppu), on allegations of bribery.
The NHAI General Manager had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.27 lakh in Hyderabad for clearing bills of the said private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai – Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.
It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was given by the employee of the said private firm and was delivered to the relative of the public servant at Kadapa on April 21.
CBI had trailed the accused and nabbed both of them while exchanging the bribe amount.
After an initial investigation, all four accused including the General Manager(Technical), NHAI and Assistant Manager of the said private firm were arrested.
Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan’s Latest Angrezi Medium Meme is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
- Game of Thrones: Brienne's Knighthood is the Ultimate Feminist Moment in the Show's History
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- 'Wave of Bigotry, Not Development': What This Election Means For a Muslim, Woman Entrepreneur in Varanasi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results