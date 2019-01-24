LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Arrests Noted Film Producer Shrikant Mohta in Rose Valley Scam Case

Mohta, co-owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and was questioned by the officials at his office located at a shopping mall in south Kolkata

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Noted Film Producer Shrikant Mohta in Rose Valley Scam Case
File image of Shrikant Mohta.
Loading...
Kolkata: Noted Bengali film producer and distributor Shrikant Mohta was on Thursday arrested by CBI officials in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.

Mohta, co-owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and was questioned by the officials at his office located at a shopping mall in south Kolkata, they said.

He was taken to the CGO office complex of CBI at Salt Lake and was later arrested following detailed interrogation.

"He (Mohta) had been called to join the investigation", a CBI source said.

Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rose Valley scam.

Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu is in jail in a money laundering case

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram