CBI Arrests Noted Film Producer Shrikant Mohta in Rose Valley Scam Case

Noted Bengali film producer and distributor Shrikant Mohta was on Thursday arrested by CBI officials in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.Mohta, co-owner of Shree Venkatesh Films, was served a notice by the investigating agency regarding "acceptance of money from Rose Valley" and was questioned by the officials at his office located at a shopping mall in south Kolkata, they said.He was taken to the CGO office complex of CBI at Salt Lake and was later arrested following detailed interrogation."He (Mohta) had been called to join the investigation", a CBI source said.Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rose Valley scam.Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu is in jail in a money laundering case