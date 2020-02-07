Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Calls for 'Strictest Punishment' for His OSD Arrested in Graft Case

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

A senior CBI official said that it has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.

The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.

After arresting him, the CBI sleuths took him to the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road for questioning.

Meanwhile, Sisodia took to Twitter on Friday to say that the official given the "strictest punishment."

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Assembly election for the 70-member Delhi assembly on February 8.

According to the Delhi government's website, Madhav is currently posted as OSD to Sisodia.

