Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Calls for 'Strictest Punishment' for His OSD Arrested in Graft Case

The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Calls for 'Strictest Punishment' for His OSD Arrested in Graft Case
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

A senior CBI official said that it has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.

The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.

After arresting him, the CBI sleuths took him to the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road for questioning.

Meanwhile, Sisodia took to Twitter on Friday to say that the official given the "strictest punishment."

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Assembly election for the 70-member Delhi assembly on February 8.

According to the Delhi government's website, Madhav is currently posted as OSD to Sisodia.

