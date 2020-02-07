Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Calls for 'Strictest Punishment' for His OSD Arrested in Graft Case
The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.
A senior CBI official said that it has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.
The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.
After arresting him, the CBI sleuths took him to the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road for questioning.
Meanwhile, Sisodia took to Twitter on Friday to say that the official given the "strictest punishment."
मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020
The arrest comes two days before the crucial Assembly election for the 70-member Delhi assembly on February 8.
According to the Delhi government's website, Madhav is currently posted as OSD to Sisodia.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999