Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Arrests Pailan Group Promoter Apurba Saha in Rs 500-Crore Chit Fund Scam

It was learnt CBI officer had placed evidences of mishandling of funds before him and arrested Saha after he started giving contradictory statements.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Pailan Group Promoter Apurba Saha in Rs 500-Crore Chit Fund Scam
Representative image.

Kolkata: Pailan Group’s former founder-chairman Apurba Saha was arrested by the CBI in connection with a chit fund scam on Tuesday evening.

He was arrested after several hours of examination by CBI officers in Kolkata. It was learnt the agency had placed evidences of mishandling of funds before him and arrested Saha after he started giving contradictory statements.

In August 2019, the director of the Pailan Group, Bipin Kumar Singh, was arrested by the central probe agency. According to a CBI spokesperson, the group had collected more than Rs 500 crore from the market through different chit fund scams by assuring a high rate of interest.

Saha’s Kolkata’s residence at Ballygunge Park and his four offices spread in North and South 24 Parganas were also searched by the CBI sleuths. “He was arrested on Tuesday evening. We have seized several crucial documents from his offices,” the CBI spokesperson said.

“Investigation has revealed the company had collected a huge amount of money from the market through chit fund and invested the money in its several businesses. On Wednesday, he will be produced before the court. We will pray for his custody.”

In 2014, agents working for Saha’s company lodged complaints against him with the West Bengal police after he failed to pay higher returns as promised. The agents had alleged the investors were threatening them with dire consequences and they were left with no other option but to approaching the police.

In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had barred two Pailan Group companies, including Pailan Agro India Ltd and Pailan Park Development Authority Ltd, for illegally raising funds worth over Rs 98 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram