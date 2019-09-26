English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Arrests Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada Sting Case
Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.
File Photo of CBI logo.
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested senior India Police Service officer SMH Mirza on Thursday in connection with Narada sting tape case, officials said.
He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.
