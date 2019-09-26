CBI Arrests Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada Sting Case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested senior India Police Service officer SMH Mirza on Thursday in connection with Narada sting tape case, officials said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.