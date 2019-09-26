Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Arrests Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada Sting Case

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
CBI Arrests Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada Sting Case
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested senior India Police Service officer SMH Mirza on Thursday in connection with Narada sting tape case, officials said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.

