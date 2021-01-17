News18 Logo

CBI Arrests Senior Railways Official in Rs 1 Crore Bribery Case, Conducts Searches at 20 Locations

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985 batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 crore and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country, officials said. The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, they said. The agency has recovered the bribe money, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 20 locations in Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand and two other states, they said.


