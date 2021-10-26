CBI Arrests Serving Navy Officer, 2 Retired Personnel for Leaking Info Related to Submarine: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Indian Navy officer, as well as two retired officers, in connection with the leakage of confidential information related to the modernization of a Kilo-class submarine.

News agency ANI quoted top government sources as saying that after the developments took place last month, the Indian Navy also ordered a high-level probe led by a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to investigate the information leak, and and look for ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“After getting inputs from agencies concerned, the CBI arrested a serving Navy officer of the rank of Commander (Lt Col equivalent in Army) who is currently posted in Mumbai for passing on unauthorised information related to the Kilo-class submarine modernisation project to retired officers," ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to the report, the CBI has been questioning a number of other serving officers who were in contact with the arrested officers.

The Indian Navy has been assisting the Central Agency in its ongoing investigations and has provided its personnel for questioning by investigating officers.

The top brass of the government, including the agencies in charge of national security, have also been briefed on the progress of the investigations.

The report mentions that as soon as the matter was brought to the attention of the top Naval brass, they formed a five-member team led by a Vice Admiral to investigate the matter and plug any other possible information leaks in the force, as well as suggest ways to prevent them in the future.

The investigation agencies have been monitoring the activities of a large number of ex-servicemen officers from all three services, which resulted in the arrests in the case, the report said, adding that according to the sources more arrests are possible, because they have received additional information.

The central agency is also investigating the hardware and data accessed by the arrested officer in his official capacity, as well, it said.

