Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

CBI Arrests Seven, Including Two Senior Officers in NPCC Bribery Case

It is alleged that the officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 33 lakh from Baid for passing the bills for construction of Border Security Force (BSF) border outposts done by his firm

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Seven, Including Two Senior Officers in NPCC Bribery Case
CBI office.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested seven persons, including two senior officers of the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) Limited, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40 lakh for clearing bills pertaining to the construction of BSF border outposts, officials said on Monday.

The agency has arrested Rakesh Mohan Kotwal, NPCC Zonal Manager and Latiful Pasha, Manager and five other people -- Anish Baid, owner of Shree Gautam Construction Company, Binod Singhi, director in Baid's company, Ramesh Kumar, an employee in the company, Sunil Kumar, Kotwal's relative and one Dharmendra Kumar in the case, they said.

Sunil Kumar, who was allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakh, a part of the payment of the bribe on behalf of Kotwal from Ramesh Kumar in a hotel at the posh Safdarjung Enclave area, was caught red-handed when CBI teams carried out a raid on Sunday.

Others were arrested later on the basis of questioning of the accused and information received by the agency.

The CBI had received secret information about the transaction about to take place and carried out the raids, the officials said.

Later, searches were carried out at 18 locations in Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati and Gwalior, they said.

It is alleged that Kotwal and Pasha had demanded a bribe of Rs 33 lakh from Baid for passing the bills for construction of Border Security Force (BSF) border outposts done by his firm, the officials said.

Baid assured Kotwal that the payment could be made once his bills are cleared. Kotwal suggested him to get the bills prepared and process them on a back date.

Kotwal also asked Baid to allegedly pay Rs three lakh as an initial payment to his office personnel posted at the NPCC Zonal Office, Silchar in Assam, who were processing his pending bills which were made by one Swapan Das, an employee of Baid, they said.

On July 1, Kotwal further instructed Baid to transfer Rs 40 lakh as bribe to him in Delhi, the CBI alleged.

Three days later, Baid allegedly arranged a transfer of Rs 25 lakh to Delhi through one Vinit Agarwal, a businessman based in Assam, through a 'hawala' channel, it said.

Once money landed in Delhi, Baid allegedly informed Kotwal to make arrangements for its pickup, who in return asked his relative Sunil Kumar to visit Delhi between July 13 and 15 and pick it up, they said.

The pick up was arranged at a hotel in the Safdarjung Enclave, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team raided the location and arrested Sunil Kumar, who was receiving the bribe from Ramesh Kumar, an employee of Baid.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram