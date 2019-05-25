English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
CBI Arrests Six Men for 'Manipulating' Online Entrance Exam of BITS, Pilani
The CBI has alleged that these accused entice the parents of candidates aspiring to join Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested six people, including the managing director of a Delhi-based education consultancy firm, for allegedly manipulating an online entrance examination of BITS, Pilani, officials said on Saturday.
Besides Bhaskar Choudhary, the managing director of Pathway Education Service having office at Bhikaji Kama place here, other arrested are — Ketan Barot of Ahmedabad-based Disha Education, cyber experts Sheth Mohammed Usama and Virag Harendra Kumar Shah, owner of Ahmedabad examination centre Nishikant Sinha and its manager Darpan Shirish Pathak, they said.
It is alleged that Choudhary in connivance with others was demanding around Rs 10 lakh from parents of a candidate for helping in BITSAT (the entrance exam) through unfair means, they said. The exam was held between May 17 to 22, according to an FIR filed by the CBI.
The CBI has alleged that these accused entice the parents of candidates aspiring to join Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.
"The accused had resources to allegedly manage the online examination of BITS, Pilani, wherein the experts arranged by the accused persons provided answers by using Remote Desktop Technology from an unknown destination for an amount ranging from Rs 10-12 lakh(approx.)," a CBI spokesperson said.
The accused had allegedly connived with the examination centres where they had computers installed with dubious softwares which allowed solvers to take its control from a remote location during examination thereby ensuring admission, the agency said.
"Searches were conducted at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, including digital evidences and cash of over Rs 33 lakh (approx.) and number of blank signed cheques," the spokesperson said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Besides Bhaskar Choudhary, the managing director of Pathway Education Service having office at Bhikaji Kama place here, other arrested are — Ketan Barot of Ahmedabad-based Disha Education, cyber experts Sheth Mohammed Usama and Virag Harendra Kumar Shah, owner of Ahmedabad examination centre Nishikant Sinha and its manager Darpan Shirish Pathak, they said.
It is alleged that Choudhary in connivance with others was demanding around Rs 10 lakh from parents of a candidate for helping in BITSAT (the entrance exam) through unfair means, they said. The exam was held between May 17 to 22, according to an FIR filed by the CBI.
The CBI has alleged that these accused entice the parents of candidates aspiring to join Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.
"The accused had resources to allegedly manage the online examination of BITS, Pilani, wherein the experts arranged by the accused persons provided answers by using Remote Desktop Technology from an unknown destination for an amount ranging from Rs 10-12 lakh(approx.)," a CBI spokesperson said.
The accused had allegedly connived with the examination centres where they had computers installed with dubious softwares which allowed solvers to take its control from a remote location during examination thereby ensuring admission, the agency said.
"Searches were conducted at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, including digital evidences and cash of over Rs 33 lakh (approx.) and number of blank signed cheques," the spokesperson said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results