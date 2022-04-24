CBI Arrests Two Delhi EOW Officials on Charges of Taking Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officials of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi, in Bhubaneswar on charges of taking bribe on Sunday.

The accused inspector had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a complainant whose role in connection with a case under the EOW was investigated by him. A chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police in the case and the complainant was made a witness in it.

The inspector allegedly contacted the complainant and demanded a bribe of Rs.4.50 lakh which was subsequently reduced to Rs 4 lakh with a threat that the EOW would file a supplementary charge-sheet in the said case otherwise.

Both the accused EOW officials had reportedly gone to Bhubaneswar to collect the bribe. The duo was arrested while taking the bribe from a man in Bhubaneswar.

The complainant, Uday Kumar Sahu, said, “I have informed CBI regarding the demand of bribe, seven members of CBI team arrested both EOW IIC and constable while taking bribe”.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused. They will be produced before the competent court in Bhubaneswar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.