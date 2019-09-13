CBI Arrests Vice-President of Company for Trying to Offer 2-crore Bribe to its Officers
VP of Soma Enterprises P R Rao was taken into custody following the arrest of MHA official Dheeraj Singh and private person Dinesh Chand Gupta, who were arrested in on Thursday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested vice-president of Soma Enterprises P R Rao for allegedly trying to offer a Rs 2-crore bribe to its DIG-ranked officers to clear a pending probe against the company, officials said.
Rao was taken into custody following the arrest of MHA official Dheeraj Singh and private person Dinesh Chand Gupta, who were arrested in an operation on Thursday morning, they said. It is alleged that Singh, posted in the Police-I Division of the MHA, had called the DIG-ranked officer for a meeting.
During the meeting, he offered a Rs 2-crore bribe to settle the matter against the company.
The DIG apprised his seniors and filed a complaint regarding the offer made to him, they said.
During the monitored negotiations, it was agreed that a payment of Rs 16 lakh would be made on Thursday, they said.
The agency laid a trap and arrested Singh and Gupta with the alleged bribe money of Rs 16 lakh when they came to make the payment, they said.
