Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Arrests Vice-President of Company for Trying to Offer 2-crore Bribe to its Officers

VP of Soma Enterprises P R Rao was taken into custody following the arrest of MHA official Dheeraj Singh and private person Dinesh Chand Gupta, who were arrested in on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Arrests Vice-President of Company for Trying to Offer 2-crore Bribe to its Officers
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested vice-president of Soma Enterprises P R Rao for allegedly trying to offer a Rs 2-crore bribe to its DIG-ranked officers to clear a pending probe against the company, officials said.

Rao was taken into custody following the arrest of MHA official Dheeraj Singh and private person Dinesh Chand Gupta, who were arrested in an operation on Thursday morning, they said. It is alleged that Singh, posted in the Police-I Division of the MHA, had called the DIG-ranked officer for a meeting.

During the meeting, he offered a Rs 2-crore bribe to settle the matter against the company.

The DIG apprised his seniors and filed a complaint regarding the offer made to him, they said.

During the monitored negotiations, it was agreed that a payment of Rs 16 lakh would be made on Thursday, they said.

The agency laid a trap and arrested Singh and Gupta with the alleged bribe money of Rs 16 lakh when they came to make the payment, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram