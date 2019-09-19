CBI Asks West Bengal DGP for Rajeev Kumar's Contact Details After Ex-top Cop Couldn't be Reached
The CBI has set up a special team to trace Rajeev Kumar, former Kolkata police commissioner, who allegedly "evaded" the agency's notices to appear before it, in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case, the sources said.
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has asked the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to provide the contact details of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, sources said on Thursday.
A letter in this regard was sent to the top cop of West Bengal, seeking a phone number of Kumar on which he could be contacted, they added.
The CBI has set up a special team to trace Kumar, who allegedly "evaded" the agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case, the sources said.
They added that Kumar did not appear for questioning in spite of the CBI notices, after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on last Friday.
The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response was awaited, the sources said.
In the letter, the DGP had said Kumar had intimated him through his lawyer that he was on leave till September 25.
The letter had also said Kumar was exploring the legal remedies available to him.
