Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Asks West Bengal DGP for Rajeev Kumar's Contact Details After Ex-top Cop Couldn't be Reached

The CBI has set up a special team to trace Rajeev Kumar, former Kolkata police commissioner, who allegedly "evaded" the agency's notices to appear before it, in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case, the sources said.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Asks West Bengal DGP for Rajeev Kumar's Contact Details After Ex-top Cop Couldn't be Reached
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has asked the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to provide the contact details of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, sources said on Thursday.

A letter in this regard was sent to the top cop of West Bengal, seeking a phone number of Kumar on which he could be contacted, they added.

The CBI has set up a special team to trace Kumar, who allegedly "evaded" the agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case, the sources said.

They added that Kumar did not appear for questioning in spite of the CBI notices, after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on last Friday.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response was awaited, the sources said.

In the letter, the DGP had said Kumar had intimated him through his lawyer that he was on leave till September 25.

The letter had also said Kumar was exploring the legal remedies available to him. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram