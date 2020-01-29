Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Awaiting Sanction to Prosecute Corrupt MPs & Bureaucrats for Months: CVC Data

As many as 58 cases involving over 130 allegedly corrupt legislators and serving and retired government officials are awaiting sanction for prosecution from their respective organisations, CVC data said.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBI Awaiting Sanction to Prosecute Corrupt MPs & Bureaucrats for Months: CVC Data
File Photo of CBI logo.

New Delhi: The CBI is awaiting sanction for over four months to prosecute three sitting Lok Sabha MPs, bureaucrats and bank officials for alleged corruption, according to the latest CVC data.

As many as 58 cases involving over 130 allegedly corrupt legislators and serving and retired government officials are awaiting sanction for prosecution from their respective organisations, it said.

According to the norm, sanction for prosecution has to be decided within four months.

The highest nine cases are pending with the Ministry of Personnel, the nodal department for anti-corruption matters, eight with Corporation Bank and six with the Uttar Pradesh government, said the Central Vigilance Commission data, updated on November 30, 2019.

Four cases each are pending with Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda, three with Defence Ministry and two each with Railway Ministry, Bihar government and Jammu and Kashmir government (now Union territory).

The Central Bureau of Investigation is awaiting sanction to prosecute three sitting MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee and a former MP, Suvenu Adhikari, from Lok Sabha since April 6, 2019, it said.

Roy, Ghosh and Banerjee are Lok Sabha members of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress. Adhikari is now the transport minister in the West Bengal government.

The investigation agency is also waiting for the sanction to prosecute Naseem Ahmad, a former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. The CBI has sought the clearance to prosecute Ahmad from the Ministry of Human Resources and Development on October 23, 2018.

One case involving a registrar and an advocate is awaiting sanction for prosecution from the Delhi government. The CBI has sought the permission to prosecute these two officials on January 22 last year.

There are also other cases involving public servants which are stuck without the sanction for prosecution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram