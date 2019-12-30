CBI Begins Probe into Fathima Latheef Suicide Case, to Question IIT Madras Officals and Family

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started its investigation into the death of Fathima Latheef, a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, who committed suicide last month, after her father complained about the investigators' failure to communicate with the family.

The case came to limelight after her parents sought a thorough investigation and blamed faculty members at the campus for her death. Latheef’s family, along with her friends and IIT-M officials, will be investigated by CBI sleuths as part of investigation.

The deceased student, hailing from Kollam in Kerala, was pursuing her first year under graduation in the humanities stream (five year integrated MA programme). She reportedly committed suicide on November 9 by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her family had found Fathima's suicide notes on her mobile phone, in which she blamed a faculty member of her institute for her death.

However, a probe by a special team had disclosed its report to the Tamil Nadu Home Department in which it notified that there was no evidence against the professors for inciting the student to commit suicide.

Originally the case was registered by the Kotturpuram police of Chennai and later transferred to the CCB. The investigation was transferred to CBI when Abdul Latheef and Sajitha, with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on December 5 and sought justice for their daughter.

The suicide note left behind by Latheef also sparked an intense debate over whether IIT-Madras needs to take more measures to ensure students are not subjected to performance pressures, or those of other kinds.

