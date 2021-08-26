CBI Begins Probe Into West Bengal Post-Poll Violence, Registers 9 Cases So Far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered on Thursday nine FIRs related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, including the alleged murder case of BJP supporter Abhijit Sarkar, following a Calcutta High Court directive earlier this month. The central agency is expected to file more FIRs.

The CBI took up the case of Sarkar, whose birthday is today. At 11.15 am on Thursday, a team of 20 officers, led by CBI joint director, and the Kolkata Police arrived at Sarkar’s house in Narkeldanga in north Kolkata and questioned his brother elder brother Biswajit Sarkar and two women officers took the statement of his mother.

The officers collected Sarkar’s video and call recordings of May 2. The CCTV footage of the day showed Sarkar being dragged from the house and beaten up on the street that led to BJP’s party office.

The CBI then went to the house of another slain BJP activist, Joy Prakash Yadav, in Bhatpara, who was allegedly killed on June 8 in the post-poll violence. The delegation reached Prakash’s house around 2:10 pm and questioned his family and neighbours.

The home ministry has allotted extra four companies of CRPF for the security of CBI officials in West Bengal. Of this, two companies of the Central force will be deputed for the officials in Kolkata, and the remaining two will be deployed in the district where the investigation will be carried out.

The probe agency has been asked to submit to the court the status report on the findings in the next six weeks.

The Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered the CBI to probe serious cases such as murders and rapes that took place after the state assembly polls’ results were announced on May 2. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate other cases. The court issued the directions on the basis of a report filed by the National Human Rights Commission on the post-poll violence in the state.

