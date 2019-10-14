Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Books 7 Persons for Being Part of International WhatsApp Groups Sharing Images of Child Porn

The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry on the basis of an a note verbale (diplomatic communication) received from Embassy of Germany in the International Police Cooperation Cell (IPCC) of the CBI on January 31, 2019.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Books 7 Persons for Being Part of International WhatsApp Groups Sharing Images of Child Porn
Representative image

New Delhi: The CBI has booked seven persons for allegedly being part of international WhatsApp groups in which child porn images were being shared, officials said Monday.

The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry on the basis of an a note verbale (diplomatic communication) received from Embassy of Germany in the International Police Cooperation Cell (IPCC) of the CBI on January 31, 2019.

Germany had informed about Sasche Treppke, who was sentenced to five years in prison in that country for involvement in sexual abuse of children and distributing child pornography.

It emerged during the investigation that he was part of 29 WhatsApp groups where child porn was being shared. These groups have seven Indian mobile numbers too, they said.

All seven have been booked by the agency, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram