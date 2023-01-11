CBI Books Amrapali Group's Ex-CMD Anil Sharma in Balika Vidyapeeth's Former Officer Bearer's Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday booked Anil Kumar Sharma, the former CMD of Amrapali Group of Companies, and six others in alleged connection with the sensational murder case of an educational trust Balika Vidyapeeth’s ex-secretary Sharad Chandra Kumar in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district in 2014.

The Patna High Court ordered a probe into the case in December last year.

In 2014, raids were carried out to nab six out of seven accused persons in the said murder case, including Sharma.

Chandra was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his house on August 2, 2014.

The victim’s wife Usha Sharma had lodged an FIR at the Town police station, naming Sharma and six others charging them with hatching conspiracy to eliminate her husband over a property dispute.

Chandra, who had served as the secretary of an educational institution, called Balika Vidyapeeth Trust, for 20 years before being succeeded in that post by Sharma five years ago.

An accused Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha was arrested by the police hours after the murder in the year the incident happened.

However, Sharma had earlier denied the charge against him and said that he has been “implicated in the said murder case in a bid to malign his reputation".

(with inputs from PTI)

