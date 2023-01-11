CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RRR#Budget2023
Home » News » India » CBI Books Amrapali Group's Ex-CMD Anil Sharma in Balika Vidyapeeth's Former Officer Bearer's Murder Case
1-MIN READ

CBI Books Amrapali Group's Ex-CMD Anil Sharma in Balika Vidyapeeth's Former Officer Bearer's Murder Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 21:30 IST

Delhi, India

Chandra was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his house on August 2, 2014. (File photo/PTI)

Chandra was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his house on August 2, 2014. (File photo/PTI)

The victim's wife Usha Sharma had lodged an FIR at the Town police station, naming Sharma and six others charging them with hatching conspiracy to eliminate her husband over a property dispute

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday booked Anil Kumar Sharma, the former CMD of Amrapali Group of Companies, and six others in alleged connection with the sensational murder case of an educational trust Balika Vidyapeeth’s ex-secretary Sharad Chandra Kumar in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district in 2014.

The Patna High Court ordered a probe into the case in December last year.

In 2014, raids were carried out to nab six out of seven accused persons in the said murder case, including Sharma.

Chandra was shot dead by two unidentified persons at his house on August 2, 2014.

The victim’s wife Usha Sharma had lodged an FIR at the Town police station, naming Sharma and six others charging them with hatching conspiracy to eliminate her husband over a property dispute.

Chandra, who had served as the secretary of an educational institution, called Balika Vidyapeeth Trust, for 20 years before being succeeded in that post by Sharma five years ago.

An accused Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha was arrested by the police hours after the murder in the year the incident happened.

However, Sharma had earlier denied the charge against him and said that he has been “implicated in the said murder case in a bid to malign his reputation".

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 11, 2023, 21:30 IST
last updated:January 11, 2023, 21:30 IST
Read More