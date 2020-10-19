News18 Logo

india

CBI Books BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Wife Rita in Bank Fraud Case to the Tune of Rs 754 Crore

Vinay Shankar Tiwari. (Facebook)

The CBI on Monday started a search operation at the residence of Chillupar (Gorakhpur) MLA Tiwari, who is son of former minister and a strongman from Gorakhpur, Hari Shankar Tiwari, and the office of the company, Gangotri Enterprises, in Lucknow.

The CBI has booked BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari in connection with an alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 754.25 crore involving a company, officials said Monday.

The searches were also spread out in Noida at the premises of another accused company, Royal Empire Marketing pvt Ltd, and another accused director in Gangotri Enterprises, Ajit Pandey.


