English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Books Excise Official For Submitting Fake Caste Certificate During Appointment
The inquiry, initiated nearly 32 years after his induction into the department, showed that Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, had submitted incorrect information to get the benefit of reservation in scheduled caste category.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Nearly 32 years after joining the Central Excise Department through the staff selection commission, the CBI has booked an officer for allegedly furnishing a forged caste certificate with his application form, officials said on Tuesday.
The agency initiated an FIR after a preliminary enquiry was registered in December last year, they said.
The case pertains to Manoi Kumar, who joined the service as an upper division clerk through a 1987-advertisement issued by the staff selection commission (SSC), they said.
The inquiry, initiated nearly 32 years after his induction into the department, showed that Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, had submitted incorrect information to get the benefit of reservation in scheduled caste category.
It is alleged that he dishonestly and fraudulently managed to get himself appointed as an upper division clerk in the Central Excise Department and misled others to believe that he belongs to the scheduled caste category by providing a fake caste certificate, the officials said.
The caste certificate used by Kumar with his application form was "duly verified from the Bhagalpur District Welfare office" and this revealed that "the same is fake and forged and was never been issued from the said office, according to the FIR.
It said the inquiry, further, exposed a deep rooted criminal conspiracy in the submission of the forged caste certificate, involving Kumar and unidentified public servants, as his appointment was not possible without their active connivance.
"There are several lapses on part of the SSC in verifying the caste certificate as well as the SSC application form which were overlooked by the then officials of the SSC, making them part of the conspiracy," the FIR alleged.
The agency initiated an FIR after a preliminary enquiry was registered in December last year, they said.
The case pertains to Manoi Kumar, who joined the service as an upper division clerk through a 1987-advertisement issued by the staff selection commission (SSC), they said.
The inquiry, initiated nearly 32 years after his induction into the department, showed that Kumar, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, had submitted incorrect information to get the benefit of reservation in scheduled caste category.
It is alleged that he dishonestly and fraudulently managed to get himself appointed as an upper division clerk in the Central Excise Department and misled others to believe that he belongs to the scheduled caste category by providing a fake caste certificate, the officials said.
The caste certificate used by Kumar with his application form was "duly verified from the Bhagalpur District Welfare office" and this revealed that "the same is fake and forged and was never been issued from the said office, according to the FIR.
It said the inquiry, further, exposed a deep rooted criminal conspiracy in the submission of the forged caste certificate, involving Kumar and unidentified public servants, as his appointment was not possible without their active connivance.
"There are several lapses on part of the SSC in verifying the caste certificate as well as the SSC application form which were overlooked by the then officials of the SSC, making them part of the conspiracy," the FIR alleged.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Narain: Composed Shankar Furthers Case for World Cup Selection
- Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results